Getting Results: Owner of Auto City charged with felonies after FOX 46 Charlotte's report

- The owner of a Charlotte used car dealership is facing felony charges after several reports by FOX 46 Charlotte exposed questionable business practices being taken against his customers.

Investigators with the North Carolina Department of Transportation say they have charged Evengii Desiatnikov, owner of Auto City LLC with two counts of obtaining property by false pretense in relation to allegations that he knowingly sold faulty salvage cars.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Under North Carolina law, these charges are class H felonies punishable by four months to two years in prison for each count.

Former employees who spoke with FOX 46 Charlotte's Bill Melugin say they believe Desiatnikov was selling knowingly faulty salvage vehicles to unsuspecting customers. In those cases, former customers allege the vehicle titles were sometimes being pushed through as "clean" despite having serious damage.

The dealership, located at 4700 Independence Blvd., is also accused of defaulting on a loan, yet still trying to collect payment from customers and sell vehicles on its lot. Customers who reached out to FOX 46 Charlotte said they suspect Auto City was trying to sell off its inventory and pocket their payments, rather than pay off its business loans.

