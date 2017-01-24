Senate Committee clears way for Haley to be Trump U.N. Ambassador

Posted:Jan 24 2017 01:52PM EST

Updated:Jan 24 2017 03:10PM EST

The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley to be President Donald Trump's ambassador to the United Nations on Tuesday, clearing the way for what is expected to be an easy confirmation in the full Senate.

