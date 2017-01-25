Quick-thinking dispatcher uses texts to save kidnapped woman

SMITHFIELD, North Carolina (FOX NEWS) - An emergency dispatcher's quick thinking helped save a kidnapped woman trapped in the trunk of a car, police in North Carolina said.

On January 14, Johnston County 911 shift supervisor Tim Medlin received a cell phone call from a woman saying she had been kidnapped and tossed in the trunk by her jealous boyfriend, and that the car was traveling down the highway.

According to local reports, dispatchers used a cell phone tracking device to determine the car was headed east on Interstate 40 and was nearing Interstate 95.

Medlin told WRAL it was very difficult to hear the woman before the call dropped: “The only thing we knew is it was a female that was very upset, and that she was in the trunk of the car,” he said.

