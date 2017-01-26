Armed suspect shot, killed by police in east Charlotte

Source: Wilma Caballero/Fresco

Posted:Jan 26 2017 02:10PM EST

Updated:Jan 26 2017 02:13PM EST

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - City of Charlotte confirms that an armed person was shot and killed by police officers Thursday in east Charlotte.

The shooting happened in the 6200 block of Albemarle Road.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said all officers involved are okay. They said a gun was recovered at the scene.

Albemarle Road is shut down between Farm Pond Land and Sharon Amity Road. Motorists are advised to use an alternative route.

This is a breaking news story. Keep refreshing as more details become available.

