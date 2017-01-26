Armed suspect shot, killed by police in east Charlotte

- City of Charlotte confirms that an armed person was shot and killed by police officers Thursday in east Charlotte.

The shooting happened in the 6200 block of Albemarle Road.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said all officers involved are okay. They said a gun was recovered at the scene.

.@CMPD confirms an officer-involved shooting in the 6200 block of Albemarle Rd. Armed suspect. One fatality. Still under investigation. — City of Charlotte (@CLTgov) January 26, 2017

Albemarle Road is shut down between Farm Pond Land and Sharon Amity Road. Motorists are advised to use an alternative route.

One person has died in officer-involved shooting on Albemarle Road. All Officers ok. Gun recovered at scene. — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 26, 2017

