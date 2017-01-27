Instead of running from, dog runs to Animal Care & Control. Get's home and job News Instead of running from, dog runs to Animal Care & Control. Get’s home and job Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Animal Care & Control is used to chasing after animals, not the other way around. And when they were helping during Hurricane Matthew three weeks ago, one particular pup ran straight into their truck and into their hearts.

"We fed her, we did a care stop on her. Just driving away, she just started following us. A lot of them don't do that. They run from you," Senior Animal Control Enforcement Officer, Scott Kish, told FOX 46.

The dog spent the last three months at the Edgecombe County Animal Shelter, but her owner never picked her up. So CMPD Animal Care & Control officers returned to the area to adopt her, who they have appropriately named “Charlotte”.

Not only does she get a new family, but she also gets a job as she will become their new education dog that will assist as a therapy dog for officers. She will have big paws to fill as she replaces “Ebony”, a 14-year veteran.

"Ebony has decided it is time for her to retire. For Charlotte to come in and take her place it's exciting and it's new, but it's a also a little sad because she has been part of the family here,” said Officer Julia Conner.

After a few months of training with a new handler, “Charlotte” will be put into action. Watch the video to see the Charlotte and the cutest job interview ever.