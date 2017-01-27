Melania Trump appears on cover of Vanity Fair Mexico's Feb. issue

- Well, isn't that ironic...

Amid tensions between the U.S. and Mexico, Vanity Fair Mexico released its February issue, featuring First Lady Melania Trump on the cover.

The photo and interview, which originally appeared last spring in GQ magazine, details how the first lady deals with her husband, President Donald Trump.

Melania Trump, en portada de febrero. Un reportaje que desvela cómo fue el pasado de esta intrigante primera dama. https://t.co/WP298EtGug pic.twitter.com/ZUNOvkYaEI — Vanity Fair México (@VanityFairMX) January 26, 2017

The issue was released Thursday, the same day Trump and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto announced they had canceled a scheduled meeting set for next week.

Esta mañana hemos informado a la Casa Blanca que no asistiré a la reunión de trabajo programada para el próximo martes con el @POTUS. — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) January 26, 2017

Mexico has taken advantage of the U.S. for long enough. Massive trade deficits & little help on the very weak border must change, NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2017

