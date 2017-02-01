Mom, dad charged after daughter's untreated pneumonia leads to death

- Authorities in Berks County have arrested and charged two parents in the death of their two-year-old daughter.

The District Attorney is expected to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon along with the Pennsylvania State Police.

Jonathan and Grace foster have been charged with Involuntary Manslaughter and Endangering the welfare of a child, in connection with the death of their daughter back on November 8, 2016.

Investigators say Ella passed away as a result of pneumonia at her home on the unit block of Talbert Road in Upper Tulpehocken Township in Berks County.

Jonathan and Grace Foster indicated to police that they do not believe in medications and doctors, as they are members of non-denominational church Faith Tabernacle. As a part of their faith, they do not believe in any medical treatment.