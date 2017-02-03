Davidson College student accused of sexually assaulting female student on campus

DAVIDSON, NC (FOX 46) - A Davidson College student is accused of sexually assaulting another student on campus.

George Edward Coleman, 20, was arrested on charges of misdemeanor sexual battery.

Davidson Police say they were contacted by campus police about 5:47 p.m. on Sunday in reference to a 20-year-old female student that had been sexually assaulted on campus by a male student.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to Novant Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte for treatment.

Coleman's bond was set at $5,000. He has since bonded out of jail.

 

