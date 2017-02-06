Fire crews rescue 7-year-old from burning apartment in Noda News Fire crews rescue seven year old from burning apartment in Noda A 7-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries after fire crews rescued her from a burning apartment Monday morning in Noda.

Fox 46 Charlotte spoke with a neighbor at Twin Oaks Apartments who says he woke up to the sound of banging and a mother screaming that her daughter was on fire. When he stepped out of him home he saw the seven year old covered in flames.

Crews arrived to the scene on East 36th Street just after two o’clock Monday morning. Twenty seven firefighters were able to put out the blaze in fifteen minutes. Two apartments were hit, leaving five people without a home.

Emergency crews rushed the seven year old to the hospital. Neighbors tell Fox 46 Charlotte they are praying for her.

"I hope she gets better, and I really miss her,” said five year old Chavis. “When she gets better i want her to come outside and play with us because she is me and Jaylen's really best friend."

The American Red Cross was on scene to help those families get back on their feet, but fire officials tell Fox 46 Charlotte the family that lived in the home where the fire started lost everything.

Officials are still investigating how the fire started.