'Space capsule' spotted along I-10 near Casa Grande

The "space capsule" was transformed from an old cement mixer by Jack Millard.

- Did you see it?

A large object resembling a space capsule caused quite a stir along I-10 near Casa Grande this morning.

It appears an artist got creative near Casa Grande and turned a cement truck drum into a space capsule! Caused a stir on #I10 this morning. pic.twitter.com/dVLEwUfqYA — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) February 6, 2017

It turns out the "space capsule" is a piece of installation art that was transformed from an old cement mixer. The creator, Jack Millard, even purchased a vintage parachute to attach to the piece of art.

Did a spaceship fall from the sky in Casa Grande? Nope. Just an artists creation with an old cement mixer. pic.twitter.com/DqW2FuidvR — Ty Brennan (@TyFox10) February 6, 2017

Needless to say, it caused quite a stir with many people calling 911 to report the "space capsule."