Town takes stand after mayor forced to remove Christian flag

Posted:Feb 06 2017 02:22PM EST

Updated:Feb 06 2017 02:23PM EST

(FOX NEWS) - A Mississippi town rallied Saturday after its mayor said he was forced to remove a Christian flag following the threat of a lawsuit by an atheist organization, WREG reported.

More than 100 supporters united at the Veterans Memorial Park in Rienzi, where the group waved Christian flags – a red cross on a blue background in the upper left corner of an all-white base.

"I never dreamed that something like this would have happened in a town this small, but it happened," Rienzi Mayor Walter Williams told the station.

