Town takes stand after mayor forced to remove Christian flag

- A Mississippi town rallied Saturday after its mayor said he was forced to remove a Christian flag following the threat of a lawsuit by an atheist organization, WREG reported.

More than 100 supporters united at the Veterans Memorial Park in Rienzi, where the group waved Christian flags – a red cross on a blue background in the upper left corner of an all-white base.

"I never dreamed that something like this would have happened in a town this small, but it happened," Rienzi Mayor Walter Williams told the station.

Riding alongside bikers in Corinth proudly waving Christian flags - they want it back up at the veteran's memorial in Rienzi. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/F6AuvPRVPu — Nina Harrelson 🎥 (@NinaHarrelsonTV) February 4, 2017

