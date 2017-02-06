Harambe shaped Cheeto selling on Ebay for almost $100,000

A “Flamin Hot Cheeto” that resembles Harambe the gorilla is selling for a hundred thousand dollars on Ebay.

The cheeto was listed on the auction site last week for $11.99. But by Monday the sale took off and the bidding had already risen to $99,999 dollars.

The seller wrote, “I opened up a bag of Flamin Hot Cheetos and as soon as I looked inside I came across this unique Cheetos that looks like Harambe the gorilla.”

Harambe became an internet sensation after a young boy fell into his enclosure at the Cincinnati zoo and the Gorilla had to be put down.

At least shipping is free!

