Student with Down syndrome gets chance to showcase basketball skills News Student with Down syndrome gets chance to showcase basketball skills Zachary Owen has Down syndrome but he also has a calm self assurance and determination thanks in part to the support from his fellow classmates.

Zachary, 12, has been the waterboy for the Meadowlawn Lancers for two years, but he got his biggest chance to show his basketball skills recently when he was able to play in a recent game. His game play was a long-held dream of his -- and his father, Greg.

"We of course always hoped that he'd get put in the game eventually, but we had no expectations that would happen," Zachary’s father, Greg Owen told FOX 13. “It was really a character building event for everyone in that gym that night. And that was really really cool.”

To see his son play, and have all the support of his teammates is exactly what team sports is about, his dad said.

“The crowd went nuts. Cheerleaders were cheering his name and it was just a lot of fun just to see him go in the game," said Greg.

Players on both teams showed their support as Zach sunk not just one, but four shots.

Greg, however, said Zach’s work isn’t done yet.

"He's got a lot of things to work on. But you know what? We're going to work on those things and he's going to practice just like everybody else," he said. Watch the video to see Zach’s debut.