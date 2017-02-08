NC teacher charged in rape of 15-year-old

- A North Carolina middle school teacher is accused of statutory rape.

Cynthia Rayfield Hall, 45, of Burlington, is charged with two counts of statutory rape of a child less than 15 and two counts of sex act with a student, according to Burlington police.

On Monday, Burlington Police received a report from DSS about the sexual abuse of a 15-year-old.

Investigators learned that Hall, who is employed by the Almanace Burlington School System as a teacher at Turrentine Middle School, had sexual encounters with the 15-year-old between June 1, 2016 through Febrary 4, 2017. The teen was not a student at Turrentine Middle School, according to police.

Police say the sexual encounters did not take place on school property.

Hall was arrested and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.