Hundreds drop their pants and moon Chicago's Trump Tower

Posted:Feb 12 2017 05:08PM EST

Updated:Feb 13 2017 12:46PM EST

CHICAGO (FOX 32 News) - Hundreds of people gathered on Sunday afternoon to drop their pants and moon the Trump Tower on Chicago's riverfront.

The crowd was rowdy and enthusiastic as the clock ticked towards "the crack of 4 o'clock."

The protest was organized by SH#!Show, a Facebook-based comedy series set in Chicago.

