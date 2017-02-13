Jerry Sandusky's son, Jeffrey, arrested on child sex charges

- The adopted son of former Penn State coach and convicted child molester Jerry Sandusky has been arrested on sexual assault charges according to state police.

According to a court document, Jeffrey Sandusky, 41, was charged with statutory sexual assault, sexual abuse of a minor, criminal solicitation of child pornography and several related charges.

Pennsylvania State Police began the investigation back in November 2016, after two juvenile victims reported that they were solicited by Sandusky for nude photos and oral sex.

Sandusky is facing a total of 14 charges and is currently being held at the Centre County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania.

Bail was reportedly set at $200,000 Monday afternoon, and he has been prohibited from any contact with minors.

Sandusky has been suspended from his job with the Pa. Dept. of Corrections at Rockview State Correctional Facility, according to the DOC press office.

Jerry Sandusky is serving a lengthy prison sentence for sexual abuse of 10 boys.