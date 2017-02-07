VIDEO: 6-year-old Pa. boy celebrates finishing chemotherapy treatment News VIDEO: 6-year-old Pa. boy celebrates finishing chemotherapy treatment A 6-year-old Pennsylvania boy's dance after he finished chemotherapy treatment is warming hearts all over and he can really dance.

Jimmy Spagnolo finished a yearlong chemotherapy treatment and rang the bell with his family and the staff to celebrate last week.

The Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC says the the bell signifies so many emotions – it can signify the sound of tears, strength, fear, courage, doubt, satisfaction, relief and happiness all coming through as one as people around them cheer this accomplishment.

According to reports, Jimmy has an inoperable brain tumor. He has been through several rounds of chemo to shrink it.

To follow Jimmy's journey you can visit the I'm praying for Jimmy Spagnolo Facebook page.