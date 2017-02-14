11-year-old Takiya Holmes dies after being shot Saturday

- An 11-year-old girl has died at Comer Children’s Hospital after being shot in the head by a stray bullet on Saturday night, a family member said.

Takiya Holmes was sitting in a van in the 6500 block of South King Drive when she was struck by what police believe was a stray bullet.

“We are not doing too good,” Takiya’s cousin, anti-violence activist Andrew Holmes, said Wednesday. “We’re trying to cope and hold each other, comfort each other.”

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet confirmed the fatality.

Her mother, Nakeeia Williams, said Sunday she heard gunshots and told everyone in the car to get down.

“When it was over, she asked, ‘Is everybody OK? Is everybody OK?’ And Takiya didn’t respond,” the girl’s grandmother, Patsy Holmes, said Sunday morning outside Comer Children’s Hospital.

Takiya was sitting next to her 3-year-old brother in the back seat — her mother and aunt were in the front seats — when gunfire erupted about 7:40 p.m. in the 6500 block of South King Drive in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood.

Williams was parked outside a dry cleaning store, where she worked, and planned to exchange cars with a co-worker when someone fired shots, Patsy Holmes said.

Takiya was one of two girls shot within 25 minutes of each other, about four miles apart. Kanari Gentry remains in critical condition at Stroger Hospital after being shot while playing at Henderson Elementary School in the West Englewood neighborhood.