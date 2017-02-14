Toddler in critical condition after being attacked by 2 dogs in North Carolina

- A toddler is in critical condition after being attacked by two dogs Tuesday in Greensboro.

Greensboro Police were called to 1206 Valley View Street about 9:10 a.m. by the child's mother. When officer's arrived, they saw two large dogs laying beside the child in the backyard, according to a press release.

For the child's safety, one of the officer's fatally shot one of the dogs after it moved away from the toddler.

The other dog took off and officials are currently looking for it.

The child was taken to Baptist Children's Hospital for care.

The breeds of the dogs have not been determined. It is unclear who the dogs belong to.