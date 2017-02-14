Dog food recalled for possible metal contamination

Popular pet food brand Blue Buffalo is voluntarily recalling some of its canned dog food because it might be contaminated with aluminum metal.

The company said in a statement on its website, it was notified last week of the possible contamination and is recalling the food as part of its “mission of bringing transparency to pet foods.”

“Even though it is highly unlikely that you will have a product affected by this problem, we felt that we needed to voluntarily withdraw the product from retailers and let you know that we were doing this,” the statement read.

The impacted product is Blue Buffalo Homestyle Recipe Healthy Weight dog food in Chicken Dinner with Garden Vegetables flavor. It comes in a 12.5 ounce can with a blue, yellow and white label.

The UPC number is 8-40243-10017-0 and the cans have a ‘Best By’ date of August 3, 2019.

Blue Buffalo said this product was the only one affected by the recall. The company said it had not gotten any reports of illness or injury as a result of the possible contamination.

Anyone with a can of this product may return it for a full refund. For more information, please call 866-800-2917.