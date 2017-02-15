Arrest made in newspaper carrier death in uptown Charlotte News Arrest made in newspaper carrier death in uptown Charlotte An arrest has been made after a 65-year-old newspaper carrier was shot to death early Wednesday morning in uptown Charlotte, according to police.

Roger Best, 22, has been charged with murder, attempted armed robbery, and possession of firearm in the death of Walter "Wes" Scott Jr.,

Scott was on his delivery route near Charlotte's popular Romare Bearden Park when the shooting happened. Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service in the 300 block of W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. around 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

When officers arrived they found Scott Jr. laying in the road with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by Medic.



As more officers arrived on scene another man flagged them down at the intersection of W. Martin Luther King Blvd. at Tryon Street and told them he had also been shot, according to police.



He was taken by Medic to CMC where he is being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police are not saying if the shootings are connected, but they say Scott, who had delivered newspapers for more than 40 years, may have been killed over a robbery.

It's unclear if Scott, who had also been a state constable in South Carolina since 1998, according to a SLED spokesperson, was armed when he was killed, but Scott's neighbor, Mike Metcalf, said Scott usually carried a gun on his newspaper delivery route.

"He was armed. He protected himself when he was doing the papers and he knew what he had to do," said Metcalf.

Metcalf said Scott, who lived in Van Wyck, South Carolina in Lancaster County, often talked about the dangers of delivering newspapers in Charlotte.

"He was a really kind-hearted soul, a really nice man to deal with. He was a great neighbor. For someone to do this to him, it’s sad."



This is an ongoing, active investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective.