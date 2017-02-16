WATCH: Kentucky All-State Chorus sings National Anthem News WATCH: Kentucky All-State Chorus sings National Anthem Every year, in a time-honored tradition, the Kentucky All-State Chorus gathers at the edge of the balcony of their hotel to end the day with the Star Spangled Banner during their conference in Louisville.

- Every year, in a time-honored tradition, the Kentucky All-State Chorus gathers at the edge of the balcony of their hotel to end the day with the Star Spangled Banner during their conference in Louisville.

This year was no different.

The beautiful vocals filled the air outside the 18-story Hyatt hotel with the Star Spangled Banner during the Kentucky Music Educators Association conference, capturing the attention of networks and even The Ellen Show.

Ashley Angel Woody's daughter was a part of the chorus this year and she streamed the singers on Facebook live. "It was a really amazing experience," she told FOX 13.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW: