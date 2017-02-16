VIDEO: Heron eats baby alligator News VIDEO: Heron eats baby alligator A photographer visiting the Viera Wetlands near Melbourne captured video of a great blue heron eating a baby alligator.

- A photographer visiting the Viera Wetlands near Melbourne captured video of a great blue heron eating a baby alligator.

Canadian photographer, Dr. Scott Martin told officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission about the encounter between the great blue heron and the small American alligator.

"The great blue heron 'played' with the little gator for at least 20 minutes before killing and swallowing it," Dr. Martin told FWC.

Experts with the commission say great blue herons will eat almost anything within their reach, including fish, amphibians, reptiles, small mammals, insects and other birds.

RELATED: Lakeland gators especially active during mating season

Adding proof to FWC's claim herons will make a meal of what's around, Dr. Martin also posted photos on Twitter of a great blue heron flying whit a snake in it's beak.

The large wading bird is a familiar sight to most who live in Florida and other southeastern states. It prefers wetlands and can often be seen along ponds, lakes and canals in housing developments.

RELATED: WATCH: Massive gator saunters across path at Polk County reserve

To see more of Dr. Scott Martin's work, visit his website, http://www.scottmartinphotography.ca/, Facebook or Twitter pages.

