UNC Charlotte wide receiver robbed at gunpoint

- A University of North Carolina Charlotte wide receiver was robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning in northeast Charlotte, according to a police report.

Uriah Nathaniel LeMay, 22, told police that four people held him up in The Flats apartments complex off Education Way. LeMay said he did not know the suspects.

The suspects took LeMay's pickup truck and his iPhone, according to the police report.

No arrests have been made so far.

A native of Matthews, NC, LeMay attended Butler High School. He transferred into the 49ers program from Georgia in May 2014.