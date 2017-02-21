Monopoly thumbs its nose at the thimble News Monopoly thumbs its nose at the thimble The beloved thimble in the iconic Monopoly game is no more. Hasbro executives have decided to retire the game piece -- the second game piece sent into retirement. Four years ago, the iron was replaced by a cat.

The beloved thimble in the iconic Monopoly game is no more. Hasbro executives have decided to retire the game piece -- the second game piece sent into retirement. Four years ago, the iron was replaced by a cat.

But why the thimble? Won’t somebody think of the fingers?!

The piece was first introduced back in 1935. For those of you that don’t sew, a thimble protects your thumb from the needle.

Back in January, Hasbro gave Monopoly fans the chance to choose eight new Monopoly pieces.

The thimble will be replaced by more modern game pieces like hashtags, emoji’s or even a rubber duck.

Of course, at the end of the day, these pieces are supposed to reflect culture. So in a sense removing the thimble is just “thimbolic” of changing times.