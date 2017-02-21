Bee drones may help future crop yields News Bee drones may help future crop yields Eijiro Miyako, a scientist at Japan's National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology, has created a man-made micro drone capable of duplicating the pollination efforts of bees in nature.

At 4 centimeters wide and weighing just 15 grams, this drone is designed to do the work of a bee. Each drone has a patch of horsehair bristles coated with a sticky gel. This helps with cross pollination.

This drone couldn’t come at a better time because bees are in deep trouble, scientists say.

Researchers say the U.S. lost 44 percent of all bee colonies last year due to a variety of factors, including habitat loss, to pesticide use to and climate change.

And that means we’re in deep trouble because bees pollinate the crops that put food on our tables.

Early tests show the drone is very effective at its job. But it comes with a price. Right now similar drones of this size cost $35 a piece. But to do the work of a bee, millions of these drones with artificial intelligence and possessing an incredible battery supply must be used. That’s a tall order almost certain to cost in the billions.

Hmm, if only we could get countless intelligent pollinators that worked all day without needing batteries…What could that solution bee?