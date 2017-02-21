CIAA Basketball Tournament tips off in Charlotte News CIAA Basketball Tournament tips off in Charlotte It's one of the biggest parties the Queen City will see all year; the CIAA Tournament officially begins Tuesday at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte.

- It's one of the biggest parties the Queen City will see all year; the CIAA Tournament officially begins Tuesday at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte.

The tournament is expected to bring in an estimated $50 million dollars to the Queen City economy.

The tournament has been home to Charlotte since 2006, but this year almost did not happen. The CIAA pulled eight games out of North Carolina over HB2 but due to a tight time frame, the tournament had to stay.

CIAA Commissioner, Jacqie McWillams, said the organization is against HB2 and supports inclusion and equality for everyone.

"How do we make sure the student athlete we serve who wants to play the game they love here in North Carolina feels comfortable, regardless of who they are," McWilliams said.

The Johnson C. Smith University Men's basketball team will play Elizabeth City at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, while the JCSU Women's team will play at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, then switch to the Spectrum Center in Uptown on Thursday.