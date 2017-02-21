Erica Parsons to be laid to rest Saturday

- Funeral arrangements for Erica Parsons, whose body was found in a shallow grave last September, close to five years after she was reported missing.

Erica's remains have been released from the North Carolina Medical Examiner's Office and are being returned to Rowan County, according to a press release.

She will be laid to rest Saturday, February 25, 2017, in China Grove, NC, the day after her birthday. She would have been 18-years-old.

A service will be held at 2 p.m. in China Grove, NC and will be open to the public.

Erica's body was found in September 2016 buried in a shallow grave in Chesterfield County after her adoptive father, Sandy Parsons told authorities where she was buried.

Erica, 13, was first reported missing by her adoptive brother in July 2013, but had not been seen since November or December 2011. Her adoptive parents, Sandy and Casey, are currently serving sentences in separate federal prisons after being convicted of fraud for taking federal adoption assistance money meant for Erica long after the teen was gone from their home.

Search warrants detail the horrific treatment Erica Parsons endured at the hands of her adoptive father, prior to her disappearance and death. The treatment included, but was not limited to, locking Erica in a closet, beating her with a belt buckle, bending her fingers back and choking her, according to the warrants. In the warrant, Sandy Parsons admits that his adoptive daughter's remains were discarded on December 19, 2011.

Funeral details:

Erica’s Day

Saturday February 25th 2017 2:00PM

(Funeral Service)

First Baptist Church Salisbury

223 North Fulton Street

Salisbury NC

2:00PM Funeral Service to begin (1 hour)

3:00PM Travel to West Lawn Memorial Park

(Fulton St, Liberty St, Main St, Main St China Grove to West Lawn Park)

(Burial Site)

West Lawn memorial Park

1350 South Main Street

China Grove NC

3:30 Grave side service