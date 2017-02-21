Man wanted in connection to Salisbury fatal shooting

- Salisbury police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting Friday in Salisbury.

Tasma Jamal Stockdale, 27, of Salisbury is a person of interest in the murder of 28-year-old Demareo O'Bryan Bost.

Officers said they responded about 10:16 p.m to the 300 block of Oakwood Avenue where a domestic dispute had taken place.

Police said shots had been fired and CPR was being performed on Bost. Bost died at the scene.

Anyone with information on Stockdale's whereabouts is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245