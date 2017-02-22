Nursing home worker charged with sex crime against 100-year-old resident

- A former Ohio nursing home employee has been charged after police say she performed a sexually provocative act involving a 100-year-old resident.

Brittany L. Fultz, 26, of Marblehead, is facing a charged of gross sexual imposition, WJW-TV reports.

The charge stems from an incident that took place last December.

Police say the act was similar to a lap dance and was recorded by another former nursing home employee. The male resident reportedly has dementia.

Fultz was set for a court hearing Tuesday, but the case was rescheduled, according to WJW-TV.