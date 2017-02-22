Threat found inside Andrew Jackson HS bathroom

- Extra security is on hand at Andrew Jackson High School after a threat was found inside the boys bathroom, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

The note alluded to some sort of violence happening Wednesday at the school, deputies said.

About a half dozen deputies were sent to the school. They said there haven't been any incidents, but are planning to as long as necessary.

No charges have been filed at this time, but officials said they have narrowed down suspects to a handful of students.

This is a developing story. Keep refreshing as more details become available.