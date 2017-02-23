Woman found safe after robbery kidnapping in north Charlotte

- A woman has been found safe after a robbery kidnapping Thursday morning in north Charlotte, police said.

Officers with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called about 2:30 a.m. to a report of shot fired on Thera Drive near Sugar Creek Road. When they arrives, they said they found a home hit with a bullet.

Police said the woman suffered minor injuries, but is otherwise okay. A man was also injured, but the extent of his injuries in unclear. Both the man and woman were being interviewed by police.

Investigators said the incident started as a domestic dispute that turned into an argument. It's unclear what led up to the confrontation. They said they recovered a car that sped off from toward Todd Lane and are examining it as evidence.

Officers were on scene conducting interviews and sweeping the neighborhood for more evidence and bullet cases that could be in the grass.

So far, no arrests have been made. Police said they are still looking for the alleged kidnapper.

