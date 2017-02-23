Prosecutors: SC man threatens to kill Trump, Obama

Kipper King (Source: Spartunburg County Detention Center)
SPARTUNBURG, SC - A Spartanburg man is charged with making threats on the lives of President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama

Kipper Ken King, 30, is facing a federal charge.

King allegedly made the threats back on November 28, when Obama was still in office and Trump was the President-Elect, according to court documents.

The US Attorney’s Office says the maximum possible penalty King could receive is a maximum fine of $250,000.00 and/or imprisonment of 5 years.

They say the case was investigated by the Secret Service and the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

