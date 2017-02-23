Lincoln Co. man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl

A Lincoln County man has been arrested on charges of child sexual assault in connection with incidents that occurred in June and July 2016.

On January 12, 2017 Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a report of child sexual assault. During the investigation it was learned that Phillip Wayne Vrchota, 34, of Pinewood Drive, Lincolnton, NC touched a 12 year old female inappropriately on various parts of her body while at his home in Lincoln County, according to a news release.

Vrchota knew the victim who is a relative, according to authorities.

On February 22, 2017 Vrchota was arrested on one felony count of Taking Indecent Liberties with a Minor. He was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

His first appearance hearing in Lincoln County District Court on February 23, 2017.