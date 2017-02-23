Man charged with murder in death of East Meck. HS student

- Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they have made an arrest in the shooting death of East Mecklenburg High School student Chris Allen.

Carlos Olguin, 22, has been charged with murder, according to CMPD.

Allen, 18, was shot and killed at a party Sunday night in the 400 block of Kelford Lane in southeast Charlotte. Investigators say Allen and his killer got into an argument at the party, which escalated and resulted in Allen's death.

Olguin was arrested Thursday morning without incident and taken to police headquarters where he was interviewed by detectives. Olguin was taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, where he remains in custody.

Detectives have confirmed that Allen and Olguin were two of several subjects involved in an argument that led to the subsequent shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Burkard is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.