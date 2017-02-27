Man dies after a shootout with Shelby police News Man shot and killed after a shootout with Shelby police officers A man is dead after a shootout with Shelby police officers early Monday morning.

Around 12:55 a.m., officers attempted to serve a warrant when they spotted the 27-year-old suspect walking in front of the residence on S. Dekalb Street in Shelby. The chief told FOX 46 Charlotte the suspect then went around the back of the house where he confronted Shelby Police officers. Shots were fired and the man was killed.

The State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the case.

The warrant was for Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

The names of the victim and officers are not being released at this time pending notification of the families. Those names will be released later this morning.