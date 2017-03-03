School resource officer surprises crowd during dance team performance News School resource officer surprises crowd during dance team performance Video has surfaced of a school resource officer in Montana, getting down with the school's dance team.

- Video has surfaced of a school resource officer in Montana, getting down with the school's dance team.

But the officer’s appearance on the gym floor seemed to be a little bit of a surprise to the audience.

Becky Hillier shot the video of her husband, Mitch strutting his stuff with the school dance team. He's a resource officer at the high school and was asked to dance with the girls. He happily obliged.

The video begins with the dance team on the floor, and the music begins to play. But they don’t start dancing until Officer Mitch hits the court. The crowd erupts into cheers as he encourages the excitement.

The dance team lines up in a flying-V formation and Officer Mitch is front and center.

After the opening part of the routine, one of the dancers joins the officer at the front and they share the floor. During a playful exchange, the officer is “pushed” off of the court by the dancer, and he takes a seat.

The video has since made the rounds on the internet, getting tens of thousands of shares.