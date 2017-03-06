Gaston Co. woman pleads guilty to killing husband, two others News Gaston Co. woman pleads guilty to killing husband, two others A Gaston County woman pleaded guilty Monday to killing her husband and two other people after catching the three of them in bed together at the couple's home.

Crystal Gambino was sentenced to 29 years behind bars for the 2016 murders.

"I just hope the maximum sentencing has been dealt to her and they will hold up to that."

Gambino was arrested after the bodies of her husband, Gio Gambino, Geoffrey Glenn Gilliland and Stephanie Sanchez were found inside the couple's home on Alexis Road.

"People can get off on the most heinous crimes. This is a heinous crime."

Gilliland's family were in court for the sentencing, armed with posters piled with pictures. His older sister Jennifer says she wanted Gambino to look at the life she took.

"We couldn't see him at the end because all of the gun shots were to his face and she just needed to see reality and who Geoff really was," said Jennifer.

Police say Gambino found the three in bed together. Her guilty plea was part of a deal worked out between her lawyer and Gaston County District Attorney's Office.

"At the end of the day, you can't always count on a jury and we need to make sure justice is served in the best way possible," said District Attorney Lockie Bell.

Gambino's lawyer claims their client was in an abusive relationship. Court documents show that she had filed a restraining order against her husband in 2009.

A close friend tells FOX 46 that not long after her arrest, many who knew her felt her husband had isolated her from her friend's and family.