Firefighters injured, 15 people displaced in E. Charlotte apartment fire More than a dozen people have been forced from their homes after an apartment complex caught fire Monday night in east Charlotte.

Charlotte Fire Department said they received a call around 8:11 p.m. about a structure fire at 5800 Sloping Oaks Road. Firefighters were cable to contain the blaze in about 24 minutes.

Several apartments were involved in the fire. About 15 occupants have been displaced because of the blaze, fire officials said.

Two firefighters received minor injures, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.