Man pleads guilty to raping toddler

- An Ohio man will spend at least 10 years behind bars after pleading guilty to raping a 3-year-old.

Charles Lee Sadler, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of rape of a child under 13 years old, according to the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office. He has been sentenced to life in prison and will not be eligible for parole for 10 years.

The incident took place last August when a woman who was driving down an alley witnessed a man raping the child and contacted police, WCMH-TV reports. Sadler was arrested shortly after a report was filed.

In addition to his sentence, Sadler has been classified as a Tier III sex offender and must register with local authorities if ever released from prison.