Alleged armed robbery suspect leads police on chase through Lancaster

- A parolee-at-large wanted for a possible assault led authorities on an hour-long chase in an SUV in a remote area of Lancaster on Tuesday, which ended when a patrol car forced the vehicle to stop.



The man, identified as 49-year-old Danny L. Reeder of Palmdale, was taken into custody shortly after noon in the area of State Route 138 and 40th Street West.



The chase began about 11 a.m. when deputies recognized Reeder and tried to stop the SUV, which was wanted in connection with an assault that occurred in December, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Miguel Ruiz.



The motorist drove on surface streets in the remote area, occasionally driving across fields in a vain effort to get away.



Law enforcement personnel deployed spike strips, and at least one of the SUV's tires was flattened, but the vehicle kept going. Finally, a law enforcement officer in a patrol car used a PIT maneuver that spun out the SUV

and forced it to stop.



The suspect got out and tried to run away, but was tackled and taken into custody.



He was brought to a hospital to be checked for possible injuries prior to booking.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.