Study: Couples having less sex than those a decade earlier

A new health study says married couples are having less sex than they did ten years ago.

People who were married or living together had sex 16 fewer times per year than they were just ten years earlier.

On average, people in their 40s were having sex on average 60 times per year - the number declined as you age.

One reason for the decline - Americans are not as 'coupled' as they were before.

The other reason for the decline is called 'life' - couples with young children in the home over the age of 6 had less sex.

