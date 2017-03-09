86-year-old has donated $400,000 to children's home News 86-year-old has donated $400,000 to children’s home For the past 30 years, Johnny Jennings has been turning someone else's trash into an orphan's treasure.

The 86-year-old has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for a Georgia children’s home with nothing but scraps. He collects cardboard, paper, aluminum cans, and bottles -- anything that can be exchanged for cash.

Johnny’s inspiration was a visit to the Georgia Baptist Children’s Home when he was 18.

Jennings said “When we went to leave, these three little boys grabbed me by the knees and said, ‘Will you be my daddy?' And I said ‘I’ll do what I can.’ That took my heart, right there.”

And he’s done a lot. Since the mid 80’s, Johnny has raised nearly $400,000 for the children’s home.

Georgia Baptist Children’s Home President Dr. Kenneth Thompson told TODAY, "Johnny Jennings is one of the most gracious individuals I have ever met...I have always admired his quiet, humble spirit, his commitment to helping others and most of all, his love for the children in our care.”

So the next time you have cardboard boxes that need to be thrown out just ask yourself, “What would Johnny do?”