Surveillance video catches Fidelli Kitchen robbery suspect

- Surveillance video shows a bold thief busting into a restaurant in Charlotte's south end.

The burglary happened just after 4 a.m. Thursday at Fidelli Kitchen on Camden Road.

The video shows a man walk up to the restaurant, throw a rock through the front door and then kick his way inside. He then launches himself over the counter, grabbing two cash boxes before leaving.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say Wooden Robot Brewery, which is around the corner, was broken into as well.

We'll have more on that story on FOX 46 News at 10 p.m.