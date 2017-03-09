Surveillance video catches Fidelli Kitchen robbery suspect

Posted:Mar 09 2017 05:56PM EST

Updated:Mar 09 2017 06:57PM EST

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - Surveillance video shows a bold thief busting into a restaurant in Charlotte's south end.

The burglary happened just after 4 a.m. Thursday at Fidelli Kitchen on Camden Road.

The video shows a man walk up to the restaurant, throw a rock through the front door and then kick his way inside. He then launches himself over the counter, grabbing two cash boxes before leaving.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say Wooden Robot Brewery, which is around the corner, was broken into as well.

We'll have more on that story on FOX 46 News at 10 p.m. 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories