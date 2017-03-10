1 taken to hospital after shooting in west Charlotte News 1 taken to hospital after shooting in west Charlotte Gun fire strikes a car with two young children in the backseat Friday night in west Charlotte.

- Gun fire strikes a car with two young children in the backseat Friday night in west Charlotte.

A bullet hole shows the evidence of gun fire after 6 p.m. on West Boulevard and Remount Road. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a black male approached the vehicle, an argument took place, then the suspect fired at the vehicle striking a female passenger in the leg.

The victim drove down Remount Road into a parking lot where police responded to the scene.

Two children were also in the car. Police say the children are okay.

The female passenger was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to please call Crimestoppers.