Girl found begging for food walked several blocks to store [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption A five-year-old girl has been reunited with her family after she was found hungry and alone at a supermarket in Far Rockaway, Queens Wednesday night, according to police. (Photo provided by NYPD) News Girl found begging for food walked several blocks to store A daycare worker accused of leaving a 5-year-old girl alone to wander the streets of New York City is facing criminal charges.

- A daycare worker accused of leaving a 5-year-old girl alone to wander the streets of New York City is facing criminal charges.



Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown said Friday that Essiah Miller was found in a supermarket blocks from her home. The route required the child to cross an avenue.

A worker at the Three Brothers Meat Market on Central Ave. contacted police at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday after Essiah walked in asking for food.

Police discovered that she was alone and returned her to her home.



Trimeka V. Crum, 35, was arraigned Thursday night on a child endangerment charge.



Authorities say she had an agreement to bring the child home every day -- and to personally transfer custody to the girl's mother or an older sibling.



According to prosecutors, Crum said she saw the child walk into her building Wednesday, waited 2 minutes and left.



Crum's attorney did not immediately respond to a comment request.