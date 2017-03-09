Girl found begging for food walked several blocks to store

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - A daycare worker accused of leaving a 5-year-old girl alone to wander the streets of New York City is facing criminal charges.
Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown said Friday that Essiah Miller was found in a supermarket blocks from her home. The route required the child to cross an avenue.
A worker at the Three Brothers Meat Market on Central Ave. contacted police at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday after Essiah walked in asking for food.
Police discovered that she was alone and returned her to her home.
Trimeka V. Crum, 35, was arraigned Thursday night on a child endangerment charge.
Authorities say she had an agreement to bring the child home every day -- and to personally transfer custody to the girl's mother or an older sibling.
According to prosecutors, Crum said she saw the child walk into her building Wednesday, waited 2 minutes and left.
Crum's attorney did not immediately respond to a comment request.