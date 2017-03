- A former Charlotte daycare worker is facing charges of indecent liberties with a child.

Joseph Starnes, 35, of Rock Hill, SC, was arrested on Friday on six counts, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

Starnes was a former staff member at Primrose School of Ballantyne. Daycare officials confirmed that Starnes is no longer an employee.

Starnes is expected to make his first court appearance Monday.