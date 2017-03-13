Prosecutor: Statesville man dsitributed 10,000 doses of crystal meth hidden in cat litter box

- A Statesville man faces up to life in prison and a $10 million fine after he was arrested for distributing 10,000 doses of methamphetamine hidden in a cat litter box, officials said.

A federal jury found Carlos Antonia Flores, 34, of Statesville, guilty of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute, according to U.S. Attorney Jill Westmoreland Rose.

According to filed court documents and evidence presented at trial, Flores was involved in drug trafficking conspiracy that operated mainly in Iredell, Alexander, Caldwell, Catawba and She Counties. From as early as April 2015 through October 20, 2015, Flores and his co-conspirators distributed more than 15 kilograms of methamphetamine, which has a street value of more than $1.5 million.

Law enforcement arrested Flores when he and several co-conspirators were caught distributing more than a kilogram of 96 percent pure crystal "ice" methamphetamine concealed in a cat litter box.

Flores has been in federal custody since October 20115. He faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum term of life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million.