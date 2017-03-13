Mom: Missing Valrico woman found alive News Mom: Missing Valrico woman found alive The mother of a woman missing and suspected kidnapped by her estranged husband says the woman was found alive.

Donna Waryga told FOX 13 37-year-old Alisa Summers was found alive and unharmed.

Hillsborough County Sheriff David Gee was expected to hold a briefing to discuss the details Monday at 1 p.m.

The mother of five was apparently kidnapped over the weekend, last seen screaming for help and being forced into an SUV with her hands bound behind her back.

Deputies say the abduction happened in a Walgreens parking lot near Fishhawk Ranch.

On March 11, a witness reported seeing a woman being forced into a car around 9 p.m. at 5605 Fishhawk Crossing Blvd. The witness told investigators that a woman was screaming for help and appeared to have her hands tied behind her back as she was forced into a dark blue Saturn Outlook, with the license plate.

Deputies say her estranged husband, Trevor Summers, is the prime suspect in their investigation. He was seen driving the car after forcing Alisa into the vehicle.

In a phone conversation with FOX 13, Alisa's mother said her daughter was "petrified" of her estranged husband.

Both the suspect and his wife have injunctions against each other, following a domestic dispute last month that Waryga says resulted in her daughter being held at knifepoint for hours.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 13 for updates.