Union Co. lawmaker to file bill accusing NCAA, ACC of violations over HB2

- A Union County lawmaker says he will introduce a bill that would require officials to determine whether the NCAA and ACC broke the rules in their decision to pull events out of North Carolina over House Bill 2.

In September, the NCAA and ACC announced they were moving several championship from North Carolina in response to the states "bathroom bill."

HB2 requires transgender people to use restrooms in public facilities that correspond to the sex on their birth certificate. It also prevents the expansion of LGBT rights in local ordinances and state law.

Mark Brody, a Republican representative for Union County, announced on Facebook that he will file the Athletic Association Accountability Act on Monday. He says the bill is aimed at figuring out if the NCAA and the ACC violated their Tax-Exempt status by engaging in political or lobbying activities.

"The NCAA and the ACC have allegedly engaged in excessive lobbying activities that exceeded their respective charters by using economic retaliation against NC for the purpose of forcing the General Assembly to adopt social legislation that is not connected to their core mission," Brody stated.